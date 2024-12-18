Dissly (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Broncos.
Dissly will miss a second consecutive game due to this injury. Hayden Hurst (hip) is questionable and has a chance to return from IR, while Stone Smartt could be in line to maintain an elevated role in Dissly's absence. Dissly's next chance to take the field will be Dec. 28 against the Patriots.
