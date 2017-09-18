Chargers' Younghoe Koo: Could face competition
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn did not rule out the possibility of bringing in competition for Koo, ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams reports.
Koo missed two of his three field-goal attempts -- including a 44-yarder in the waning seconds -- during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Dolphins. Considering he also had a game-tying attempt blocked in the fourth quarter of a Week 1 loss, it will be surprising if the Chargers don't give serious thought to making a change. There is some potential for the team's kicker to eventually have fantasy value, as Philip Rivers usually doesn't have much trouble moving the ball.
More News
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...