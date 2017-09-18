Chargers coach Anthony Lynn did not rule out the possibility of bringing in competition for Koo, ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams reports.

Koo missed two of his three field-goal attempts -- including a 44-yarder in the waning seconds -- during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Dolphins. Considering he also had a game-tying attempt blocked in the fourth quarter of a Week 1 loss, it will be surprising if the Chargers don't give serious thought to making a change. There is some potential for the team's kicker to eventually have fantasy value, as Philip Rivers usually doesn't have much trouble moving the ball.