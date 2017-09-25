Koo made his only field-goal attempt and also knocked home his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Koo rebounded well after a two week stretch which saw him miss three of the first four field goals of his career. Still, it wasn't like his lone field goal Sunday was especially difficult, as Koo drilled a 29-yard attempt to cap off an extended drive by the Chargers. Despite playing in an up-tempo offense, Koo will need to string together a handful of consistent performances in order to be a mainstay in fantasy lineups.