Chargers' Younghoe Koo: Makes only field goal
Koo made his only field goal during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Eagles, as well as three extra points.
Koo was hardly tested on the field goal, as he drilled a 28-yarder to end the second quarter. However back-to-back perfect games from Koo is hardly something to scoff at, given the ominous start to his career. In a high-flying offense such as the Chargers, the undrafted free agent will continue to have some value in fantasy formats, but the lack of attempts is an unfortunate side effect of the team's impressive conversion rate near the red zone.
