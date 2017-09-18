Chargers' Younghoe Koo: Remains team's kicker for now
Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Koo is "our kicker" and relayed he has no plans to replace the undrafted rookie, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
It's been a brutal two-week stretch for Koo, who had his game-tying field goal blocked in Week 1 against the Broncos, only to miss a game-winning field the next week against the Dolphins. In total, Koo has now missed three of his four field-goal attempts to start his career and figures to be on a short leash should his struggles continue to bleed further into the regular season.
