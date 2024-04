Heins has signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent, Eric Smith of the team's official site reports.

Heins is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he recorded a 27/410/7 receiving line in 15 games with South Dakota State. With the Chargers, the 6-foot-6 tight end will look to parlay his run-blocking ability into a depth role with the team this coming season.