Horvath (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Broncos.
Horvath sustained a high-ankle sprain during the Week 16 win over Indianapolis, which left him sidelined for last Sunday's victory versus the Rams. The rookie fullback remained limited during each practice Week 18, though he'll still have a chance to suit up before the Chargers' impending playoff berth. Expect Horvath to maintain role on offense while serving as a core special-teamer when available again.
More News
-
Chargers' Zander Horvath: Will not play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Zander Horvath: Questionable for Week 17•
-
Chargers' Zander Horvath: Dealing with sprained ankle•
-
Chargers' Zander Horvath: Small role on offense•
-
Chargers' Zander Horvath: Gets back on stat sheet•
-
Chargers' Zander Horvath: Scores TD again•