Chargers coach Brandon Staley indicated Tuesday that Horvath suffered an ankle sprain in Monday's win over Indianapolis, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Horvath logged four offensive snaps and seven special-teams snaps in the victory, and he presumably hurt his ankle on one of those 11 plays. The fullback hasn't recorded a carry since Week 11, as he primarily works as a blocker while on offense in addition to being a big part of the Chargers' special-teams unit. His status for Week 17's matchup with the Rams will become clearer through his participation (or lack of it) in practice this week.