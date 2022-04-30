The Chargers selected Brown in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 260th overall.

Horvath is a bit of a unique prospect given his 4.60 40-yard dash at 6-foot-2, 228 pounds. The Chargers don't typically use a fullback in their base offense so it's possible the redshirt senior, who compiled 1,181 rushing yards and eight touchdowns over the past three seasons with Purdue, could actually operate as the team's short-yardage thumper. Either way, it seems unlikely Horvath will see enough carries to earn fantasy value early on.