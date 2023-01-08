Horvath (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Despite the trio of limited practices Horvath put forth earlier this week, he'll ultimately miss a second consecutive matchup Sunday due to the high-ankle sprain he sustained back in Week 16. Donald Parham and Tre' McKitty could be in store for additional blocking opportunities as long as Horvath remains sidelined.
