Horvath (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Horvath suffered a sprained ankle in Monday's win over the Colts. He practiced in limited fashion throughout the week, suggesting he has a decent chance to play. However, his status won't become official until shortly before the Chargers' 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff against the Rams.
