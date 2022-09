Horvath carried the ball once for two yards and also registered two receptions for six yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Raiders.

Horvath easily beat out Gabe Nabers for the starting fullback job during the preseason and the 2022 seventh-round pick immediately found the endzone in the first game of his career. Don't expect Horvath to see much fantasy utility moving forward as the rookie is more of a blocker than offensive weapon.