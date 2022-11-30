Horvath played seven of the Chargers' 66 snaps on offense and went without a carry or target in Sunday's 25-24 win over the Cardinals.

Since scoring touchdowns in both of his first two NFL games in Week 1 and 2, Horvath hasn't found the end zone and has barely been deployed as a runner or pass catcher. Though he's been active for each of the Chargers' subsequent nine contests, he's played single-digit snaps in all but one of those games and has carried three times for six yards while recording two catches for one yard on four targets over that span.