Horvath (ankle) is inactive Sunday against the Rams.
Horvath has still not recovered enough to play, after he suffering a sprained ankle in Monday's win over the Colts. Although his participation on offense is fairly limited, his absence will leave the team without their only fullback and a regular special-teams contributor.
