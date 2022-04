The Chargers selected Johnson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 17th overall.

Los Angeles continues to protect its investment in Justin Herbert by adding to its offensive line. Johnson was considered by many to be the best guard prospect in this class. The Boston College product is a stout and sturdy people-mover with impressive workout metrics as he tested above the 90th percentile in multiple events at the combine, including his jumps and shuttle.