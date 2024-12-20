Johnson (ankle) is active for Thursday night's game against the Broncos.
Johnson was a DNP for the Chargers' two walkthrough sessions due to an ankle injury, but he was able to log a full practice Wednesday. The 2022 first-round pick will play Thursday and serve as the Bolts' starting left guard.
More News
-
Chargers' Zion Johnson: Still dealing with ankle injury•
-
Chargers' Zion Johnson: Appears clear of ankle injury•
-
Chargers' Zion Johnson: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Chargers' Zion Johnson: Good to go vs. Cardinals•
-
Chargers' Zion Johnson: Not playing Week 18•
-
Chargers' Zion Johnson: Likely missing Week 18•