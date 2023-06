The Chargers are moving Johnson to left guard this season, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The 17th overall pick in last year's NFL Draft, Johnson started all 17 games as a rookie and played every one of his 1,254 snaps at right guard. He's now shifting to his more natural left side and will play between LT Rashawn Slater and C Corey Linsley. 2022 sixth-rounder Jamaree Salyer is expected to take over at right guard next to RT Trey Pipkins.