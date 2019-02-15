Charles Clay: Cut by Buffalo

Clay was released by the Bills on Friday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Signed to a five-year, $38 million contract during the 2015 offseason, Clay never quite lived up to his paycheck but did start 53 games the past four seasons despite dealing with a number of injuries. Friday's transaction clears up $4.5 million on the 2019 cap sheet while leaving the Bills with Jason Croom and Logan Thomas (a restricted free agent) at tight end. Clay celebrated his 30th birthday earlier in the week and may have to settle for a part-time role on the open market.

