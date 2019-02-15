Charles Clay: Cut by Buffalo
Clay was released by the Bills on Friday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Signed to a five-year, $38 million contract during the 2015 offseason, Clay never quite lived up to his paycheck but did start 53 games the past four seasons despite dealing with a number of injuries. Friday's transaction clears up $4.5 million on the 2019 cap sheet while leaving the Bills with Jason Croom and Logan Thomas (a restricted free agent) at tight end. Clay celebrated his 30th birthday earlier in the week and may have to settle for a part-time role on the open market.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...