The Panthers waived Harris on Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

The 29-year-old was picked up by the Panthers' ahead of a Week 2 loss to the Chargers to ensure pass-rushing depth with D.J. Wonnum sidelined to begin the year. Harris recorded 21 total tackles, including a team-leading 3.0 sacks, in nine games before being waived Monday. The Missouri product could be a sought-after name on the free-agent market for teams in need of edge rushers.