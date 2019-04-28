Charles Holland: Set to join Bengals

The Bengals are expected to sign Holland as an undrafted free agent, The Advertiser-Tribune reports.

Holland played collegiate football at Tiffin University, a Division II school. He excelled there, recording 267 receptions for 3,603 yards and 40 touchdowns through 45 games. Clearly there will be a lot to prove for Holland coming from a smaller school which played against lesser competition.

Our Latest Stories