Charles Johnson: Free to sign with NFL teams
The AAF announced Thursday that all players, including Johnson, are immediately authorized to sign with NFL teams.
Johnson was arguably the most impressive receiver in the AAF this season not named Rashad Ross, and the 30-year-old ultimately finished the year with a league-leading 45 receptions and 687 receiving yards over eight games. He should be an option for any team in need of veteran depth at wide receiver, especially since Johnson has already shown potential in the NFL ranks thanks to his 2014 season with Minnesota when Johnson caught 31 passes for 475 yards and two scores.
More News
-
Charles Johnson: Leads AAF in receiving•
-
Charles Johnson: Released by Jets•
-
Jets' Charles Johnson: Can't duplicate success from preseason opener•
-
Jets' Charles Johnson: Catches Darnold's first pro touchdown•
-
Jets' Charles Johnson: Taking part in training camp•
-
Charles Johnson: Signs with Gang Green•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...