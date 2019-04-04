The AAF announced Thursday that all players, including Johnson, are immediately authorized to sign with NFL teams.

Johnson was arguably the most impressive receiver in the AAF this season not named Rashad Ross, and the 30-year-old ultimately finished the year with a league-leading 45 receptions and 687 receiving yards over eight games. He should be an option for any team in need of veteran depth at wide receiver, especially since Johnson has already shown potential in the NFL ranks thanks to his 2014 season with Minnesota when Johnson caught 31 passes for 475 yards and two scores.