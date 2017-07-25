Charles Johnson: Heads to waiver wire
Johnson (knee) was waived/injured by the Panthers on Tuesday.
Johnson was just picked up as a free agent by Carolina in March, but his mediocre play combined with his knee injury are reasons he's headed for the waiver wire. During the 2016 season, Johnson racked up 20 receptions on 37 targets for 232 yards and zero touchdowns. If Johnson clears waivers, he'll end up on the Panthers' injured reserve.
