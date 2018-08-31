Charles Johnson: Released by Jets
Johnson was waived by the Jets on Friday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Johnson, a training camp standout who nabbed Sam Darnold's first pro touchdown, has nonetheless not managed to stick with the team. The 29-year-old will attempt to catch on elsewhere around the league as a depth option at the receiver position.
More News
-
Jets' Charles Johnson: Can't duplicate success from preseason opener•
-
Jets' Charles Johnson: Catches Darnold's first pro touchdown•
-
Jets' Charles Johnson: Taking part in training camp•
-
Charles Johnson: Signs with Gang Green•
-
Panthers' Charles Johnson: Heads to IR•
-
Charles Johnson: Heads to waiver wire•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Deep Sleeper for every team
Heath Cummings looks for a player from each team outside the top 200 by Fantasy Pros ADP who...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these dozen players won't be on his team at...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
You may overlook these 10 players when they come up in your queue, but you probably shouldn't....
-
Buyer beware with these busts
We're not saying they'll be bad. But you'll be glad you passed on these 12 bust candidates...
-
Breakouts you need to draft
You can't play it safe when building your Fantasy team, or you'll end up in sixth place. If...