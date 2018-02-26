Charles Johnson: Released by Panthers
Johnson was released by the Panthers on Monday.
Johnson was released alongside veteran defensive back Kurt Coleman as the team looks to not only get younger on the defensive side of the ball, but also give itself more cap space heading into the offseason. After a 2014 season where Johnson led Carolina in sacks with 8.5, the veteran defensive end has recorded just five sacks total over the three seasons since. Johnson is likely nearing the end of his NFL career, but he should still be able to provide a quality veteran presence on another team's defensive front in 2018.
