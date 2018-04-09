Johnson (knee) signed with the Jets on Monday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

A 2013 seventh-round pick, Johnson made a bit of a splash while playing with Teddy Bridgewater for the 2014 Vikings, averaging 71 receiving yards over a five-week stretch late in the season. He's managed only 479 yards in his other 34 career games, most recently spending 2017 on injured reserve with the Panthers while recovering from a knee injury. Despite reuniting with his former quarterback, Johnson will be a long shot to make the final roster on a Jets team with ample competition at wide receiver.