The Lions released Kanoff from their practice squad Friday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Kanoff was released so that Detroit could use his spot on the practice squad for running back David Williams. Kanoff has yet to see any regular-season NFL action since going undrafted out of Princeton in 2017.

