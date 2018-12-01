Charles Kanoff: Rejoins Arizona's practice squad
The Cardinals signed Kanoff to their practice squad on Friday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Kanoff spent a brief period on Arizona's active roster earlier this week, and rejoins the team as a member of the practice squad. It's unlikely that Kanoff will see a meaningful role with the Cardinals this season, even if he's promoted to the 53-man roster again at some point.
