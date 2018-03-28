Charles Sims: Still unsigned

Sims remains unsigned after the first two weeks of free agency, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

A 2014 third-round pick, Sims missed 17 games in four seasons with Tampa Bay while averaging only 3.9 yards on 245 carries, but he was a useful third-down option with 129 catches for 1,190 yards and six touchdowns on 177 targets (6.7 YPT). There are a number of teams that could use a passing-down back, though many of them likely prefer to wait until after the draft, as the incoming class of running backs contains some impressive multi-faceted threats. The Bucs may fall in that bucket, likely eyeing a running back within the first few rounds of the draft. The Colts and Giants also stand out as reasonable landing spots for Sims.