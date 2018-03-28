Charles Sims: Still unsigned
Sims remains unsigned after the first two weeks of free agency, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
A 2014 third-round pick, Sims missed 17 games in four seasons with Tampa Bay while averaging only 3.9 yards on 245 carries, but he was a useful third-down option with 129 catches for 1,190 yards and six touchdowns on 177 targets (6.7 YPT). There are a number of teams that could use a passing-down back, though many of them likely prefer to wait until after the draft, as the incoming class of running backs contains some impressive multi-faceted threats. The Bucs may fall in that bucket, likely eyeing a running back within the first few rounds of the draft. The Colts and Giants also stand out as reasonable landing spots for Sims.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Role likely same if retained•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Quiet in season finale•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Provides 32 total yards•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Four catches in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Posts 27 total yards in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Charles Sims: Best combined yardage total of season•
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...