Charles Sims: Waived with injury settlement
The Buccaneers have waived Sims (knee) with an injury settlement, the team's official site reports.
With Sims no longer in the mix, the Bucs' 2018 backfield will be headed by Peyton Barber, Jacquizz Rodgers and Ronald Jones. Once Sims is healthy, he'll be free to catch on with another team, and in the right context it's conceivable that the 27-year-old could re-surface on the PPR radar.
