Charles Sims: Works out for Tennessee

Sims worked out for the Titans on Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Tennessee is in the market for a No. 3 running back after David Fluellen injured his knee in Sunday's win over the Patriots. While unlikely to match Fluellen's contributions on special teams, Sims could provide passing-down insurance for Dion Lewis, whose recent uptick in workload creates a higher risk of injury. Selected 69th overall in the 2014 draft, Sims averaged just 3.9 yards per carry and 6.7 yards per target while playing 47 of 64 games in his four seasons with Tampa Bay. He hasn't been a useful player since 2015.

