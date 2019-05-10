Tapper (undisclosed) was waived by the Jets with a non-football injury on Friday, per the NFL transaction page.

So far, Tapper's only regular-season NFL action came in two games with the Cowboys in the 2017 season -- the Oklahoma product logged three total tackles and a sack over 36 defensive snaps. The 26-year-old signed with the Jets on Jan. 5, but now will have to look elsewhere to continue his professional career -- although the non-football injury makes that search a bit trickier.