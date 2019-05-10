Charles Tapper: Cut with non-football injury
Tapper (undisclosed) was waived by the Jets with a non-football injury on Friday, per the NFL transaction page.
Tapper's only regular-season NFL action has come in two 2017 games with the Cowboys, a stretch during which the Oklahoma product logged three total tackles and a sack over 36 defensive snaps. The 26-year-old signed with the Jets on Jan. 5, but he'll now have to look elsewhere to continue his professional career. However, a potential NFI designation would make that search a bit trickier.
More News
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Forces fumble in preseason opener•
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Sidelined due to illness•
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Returning to practice field•
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Suffers concussion•
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Cleared from foot injury•
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Out 8-10 weeks following surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mock Draft: Rookies fly off board
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, focusing on where...
-
Baldwin out good for Lockett, Metcalf
The Seahawks receiving corps will have a new look in 2019 with Doug Baldwin no longer on the...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, picks
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings
Fantasy expert Jen Ryan reveals her post-draft 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...