Tapper (undisclosed) was waived by the Jets with a non-football injury on Friday, per the NFL transaction page.

Tapper's only regular-season NFL action has come in two 2017 games with the Cowboys, a stretch during which the Oklahoma product logged three total tackles and a sack over 36 defensive snaps. The 26-year-old signed with the Jets on Jan. 5, but he'll now have to look elsewhere to continue his professional career. However, a potential NFI designation would make that search a bit trickier.