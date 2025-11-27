Head coach Kellen Moore said Wednesday that Smyth and Cade York will compete for the Saints' placekicker job, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

York joined Smyth on the practice squad Tuesday, and they'll compete against each other to start against the Dolphins on Sunday after Blake Grupe was waived. Smyth joined the Saints in late March as a qualifying international player, and he has a chance to make his NFL regular-season debut in Week 13.