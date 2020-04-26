Charlie Taumoepeau: Reaches deal with Dallas

Taumoepeau agreed to a contract Saturday with the Cowboys, his agent, Cleodis Floyd, announced via his personal Twitter account.

The tight end out of FCS Portland State was able to find a home quickly after he wasn't selected Saturday in Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft. If he's able to impress in rookie minicamp and training camp, Taumoepeau could have a decent chance at securing a roster spot for a Dallas squad that lacks much in the way of established depth at tight end. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Taumoepeau also has the ability to line up at fullback or as an H-back.