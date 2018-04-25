Charmeachealle Moore: Waived by Chargers

Moore was placed on waivers by the Chargers on Tuesday.

Moore has yet to suit up for a game since entering the league in 2016, and he spent 2017 on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. He's presumably healthy now, though, since the 25-year-old was waived without an injury tag.

