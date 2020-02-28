Chase Claypool: Makes waves at combine

Claypool turned in a strong performance at this year's NFL Combine, highlighted by a 4.42 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds.

To give some context on how impressive Claypool's 40-time was, only Calvin Johnson has posted a time under 4.45 -- a 4.35 -- while weighing over 235 pounds dating back to 2000. Claypool was reportedly asked to take part in some tight end drills after his weigh-in on Monday, but his workout numbers are that of a receiver. Regardless of how teams want to use Claypool, his blend of size and athleticism is truly rare, and that will be something that makes him a Day 2 consideration. Claypool isn't just a workout warrior, either. He had legitimate production at Notre Dame, highlighted by a senior year in which he recorded 1,037 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Claypool was also a standout special-teamer all four years in South Bend, which will only further endear him to teams as the draft process continues to unfold.