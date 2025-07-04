Claypool, who was released by the Bills last August with an injury settlement, recently revealed in an Instagram post that he's bouncing back from tearing a ligament and tendon in his second toe, Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com reports.

After signing with Buffalo last May, Claypool was making a push to secure a role in the team's wideout corps ahead of the 2024 season, but a toe injury that the 26-year-old suffered last summer ended up sidelining him for the entire campaign. Since then, Claypool has been rehabbing and recovering with an eye toward moving past the issue and resuming his NFL career. The 2020 second-rounder last saw regular-season action in 2023, when he caught eight passes (on 21 targets) in 12 games (three with the Bears and nine with the Dolphins) for 77 yards and a TD.