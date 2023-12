The Texans signed Cota to the practice squad Tuesday.

The move corresponds with Houston letting go kicker Matt Ammendola from the taxi squad. Cota signed with the Chiefs' practice squad on Sept. 26 after reaching an injury settlement with the Lions on Aug. 30. The addition of Cota may be insurance for the Texans, who placed Tank Dell (fibula) on injured reserve Dec. 5 while Nico Collins was knocked out of Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Jetts with a calf injury.