Cota is signing with the Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Despite going undrafted, Cota is an interesting prospect. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver not only recorded the fastest 40 time (4.50) at Oregon's Pro Day this spring, he also proved capable of posting impressive stat lines, like during his nine-catch, 136-yard performance against Oregon State last November. However, the best Cota -- or any Lions depth receiver -- can do this summer is push Tom Kennedy for a potential No. 6 slot on the depth chart.