Daniel announced Tuesday via his personal Twitter account that he will begin his media career during the 2023 NFL and college football seasons.

Though he didn't specifically confirm that he has retired from professional football, the 36-year-old quarterback looks like he's ready to close the book on a 14-year NFL career that included stops with Washington, New Orleans, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit and the Chargers. A longtime backup, Daniel claimed his lone Super Bowl ring with the Saints during the 2009 season made just five starts among his 74 career regular-season appearances, completing 186 of 273 pass attempts (68.1 percent) for 1,746 yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. He'll have a full plate in his first year working in the media, as he'll serve as an on-air corresponding for NFL Network in addition to co-hosting two podcasts.