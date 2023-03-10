The Broncos are slated to release Edmonds, Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.

Per Schefter, releasing Edmonds will free up $5.92 million in salary cap space for the Broncos. In 13 games (eight with Miami and five with Denver) this past season, Edmonds carried 68 times for 245 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 16 catches for 157 yards and a receiving score. The 26-year-old will now look to catch on with another team in need of backfield help ahead of the 2023 NFL campaign.