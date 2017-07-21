Chase Farris: Waived by Patriots
Farris (undisclosed) was waived Thursday by the Patriots, Phil Berry of CSN New England reports.
Ferris was waived with a non-football injury designation after spending the majority of last season on the team's practice squad. The Patriots now have an open roster spot with training camp just around the corner.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...
-
How does Williams' back change Chargers?
With rookie Mike Williams' status very much up in the air heading into training camp, what...
-
Browns' offense not one to ignore
It's fun to poke fun at the Browns but Heath Cummings says they have some serious breakout...
-
Will the Panthers retool the offense?
Cam Newton is coming off of down year and a shoulder surgery. Will he mesh with his new we...