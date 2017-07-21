Farris (undisclosed) was waived Thursday by the Patriots, Phil Berry of CSN New England reports.

Ferris was waived with a non-football injury designation after spending the majority of last season on the team's practice squad. The Patriots now have an open roster spot with training camp just around the corner.

