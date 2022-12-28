Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday that Jarrett Stidham will replace Derek Carr as the starting quarterback Sunday against the 49ers, leaving Garbers to operate as the primary backup, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Garbers landed on Las Vegas' practice squad after he failed to make the team's initial 53-man roster, and he's been there since. The undrafted free agent out of California passed for 6,580 yards with a 62 percent completion percentage and also rushed for 1,174 yards over his four-year college career.