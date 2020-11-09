Chase was removed from suspension Monday, per the NFL's official transaction wire.
The Arkansas product served a six-game suspension for violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, but he is now able to return as a member of San Francisco's practice squad. Harrell has not yet seen the field in his rookie campaign, but with George Kittle (foot) having shifted to injured reserve Nov. 5, he may get an opportunity down the stretch should the 4-5 49ers fall out of contention completely.