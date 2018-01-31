Chase Litton: Gains Combine invite
Litton has received an invite to the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, Grant Traylor of The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports.
While Litton certainly looks the part of an NFL quarterback at 6-foot-5 and 232 pounds, it was still surprising to see him forgo his senior season at Marshall to enter a draft class that is loaded with top-end talent. Putting that aside, Litton will get a shot to prove to scouts he made the right call. He was a three-year starter at Marshall, threw for at least 23 touchowns in each of his years there and crossed the 3,000-yard threshold for the first time in 2017. It's difficult to imagine Litton vaulting higher than fifth-round consideration barring an otherworldly showing at the Combine, however.
