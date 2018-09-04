Chase Litton: Joins Chiefs' practice squad
Litton signed to the Chiefs' practice squad on Monday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Litton re-joins the Chiefs after finishing the preseason having completed 24 of 41 passes for 299 yards and one touchdown. He'll now spend the year learning behind the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne.
