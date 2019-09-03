Litton signed with Jacksonville's practice squad Monday, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

Litton spent all of last season on the Chiefs' practice squad. The 23-year-old has yet to see any regular-season action after going undrafted out of Marshall in 2018.

