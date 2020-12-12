The Jaguars waived McLaughlin on Saturday.
McLaughlin missed two costly kicks in last week's 27-24 overtime loss to the Vikings, leading to yet another rotation for Jacksonville's kickers. The Jags signed Aldrick Rosas to the active roster in a corresponding move, and he'll be the team's starting kicker Sunday against the Titans. If McLaughlin clears waivers, he has a good chance to revert to the team's practice squad.
