The Vikings signed McLaughlin to the practice squad Tuesday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The Vikings will roll with placekicker Dan Bailey to kick off the 2020 campaign, as expected, with McLaughlin around as an emergency option. McLaughlin filled in admirably for Adam Vinatieri across four appearances with the Colts last season.
