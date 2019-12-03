Play

The 49ers waived McLaughlin on Tuesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

McLaughlin filled in for Robbie Gould in three contests for San Francisco, converting an admirable seven of eight field-goal tries and all eight extra-point attempts. Given his impressive performance, McLaughlin could be a candidate to draw interest elsewhere in the league should other clubs face kicker issues.

