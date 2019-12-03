Chase McLaughlin: Let go by 49ers
The 49ers waived McLaughlin on Tuesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McLaughlin filled in for Robbie Gould in three contests for San Francisco, converting an admirable seven of eight field-goal tries and all eight extra-point attempts. Given his impressive performance, McLaughlin could be a candidate to draw interest elsewhere in the league should other clubs face kicker issues.
More News
-
49ers' Chase McLaughlin: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
49ers' Chase McLaughlin: Huge game on SNF•
-
49ers' Chase McLaughlin: Starting against Packers•
-
49ers' Chase McLaughlin: Perfect as fill-in•
-
49ers' Chase McLaughlin: Kicking against Cardinals•
-
49ers' Chase McLaughlin: Likely set for Week 11 kicking duties•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 14.
-
Week 14 TE Preview: Options emerge
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 14 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 14 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: New No. 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Best Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Waivers: Bring it home
With the playoffs here, it's time to identify who can boost your lineup on the road to a championship....